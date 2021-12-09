HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Blane Gold’s voice cracked. Bryson Bain’s lips quivered. It was an emotional day. An emotional game. An emotional end. The Redbank Valley football team took body blow after body blow from Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A championship game at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs punched back — twice — tying the game at […]

