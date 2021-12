Bodhi Grant Gourley was born to heaven on Monday, December 6, 2021. Born a heavenly son to Alena (Kupchella) and Matthew J. Gourley of Punxsutawney; a brother to Issadora, Jacob and Ian; a grandson to Patricia and John Kupchella of Strongstown and Lisa and John Gourley of Punxsutawney; a great grandson to Pat Giavedoni of Punxsutawney; a nephew to his […]

