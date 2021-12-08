Greater trochanteric bursitis is one of the most common causes of hip pain. The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts. Although GTB affects both active and inactive individuals, it is most commonly diagnosed in moderately active, middle-aged females or those who have recently increased their activity level. In all individuals, pain on the outside of the hip […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-greater-trochanteric-bursitis-is-treatable-at-west-park-rehab/