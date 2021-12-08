Apartment living is great. You can live near many restaurants, bars, and other leisure hotspots. Still, the chance of crime can be high if your apartment building doesn’t have measures to keep residents protected. When moving, be sure to look out for these most common safety features in apartment buildings so that you’re safe in your new home.

Security Cameras

Security cameras are must-haves for any apartment building. They monitor outside and inside activity to ensure no dangerous behaviors take place. Security cameras appeal to many different residents, including single renters, families with children, and seniors. If any risky activity occurs, security cameras record it for law enforcement officers to catch criminals.

Fire Sprinklers

Another important safety feature is a fire sprinkler system. Fire safety is a vital facet of an apartment building. Given how apartments typically situate residents near each other, one fire can devastate the entire building and ruin tenants’ belongings. Therefore, a fire sprinkler system is essential. Fire sprinklers protect property and save lives. They also activate individually. So, if a fire occurs in one apartment, the sprinkler system can turn on without flooding the rest of the building.

Door and Window Locks

One of the most common safety features in apartment buildingsis the presence of locks on doors and windows. Not only do door and window locks inhibit criminals from breaking into apartments, but they also safeguard rooms for toddlers, young children, and pets. Whether you’re living on the ground level or a high floor, door and window locks ensure no one gains access from the outside. They also prevent anyone from falling out to the ground below.

Exterior Lighting

Exterior lighting is also a crucial part of apartment safety that makes tenants feel safer. When a building is bright, it’s less appealing for criminals to attempt to access since their activities can be easier to notice. Thus, lighting can deter theft and other crimes. Exterior lighting is most effective near doorways, garages, parking lots, and common areas where people can access an apartment’s interior. The openness of these areas means that landlords are responsible for the health and safety of their tenants throughout the whole building. Exterior lighting can help reduce falls and injuries from snow, ice, mud, rain, and other environmental factors as well.