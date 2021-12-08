CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday night.

Police Chief Doug Clark reported that there were 36 criminal arrests, 70 DUI arrests, seven drug arrests, eight non-traffic and 104, traffic citations, 156 written warnings, 128 traffic stops and eight calls for parking complaints in November.

Officers also attended 33 court hearings and served 37 warrants. Incidents were up this November from last year with a total of 937 compared to 869 from November of last year.

There are three Officers of the Month for the month of November: Officer Zachary Cowan, Officer Levi Olsen and Officer Nathan Lash.

Roadmaster Ronald Woodling reported that the township is ready for winter maintenance. The township also approved Jason L. Witherite of Curwensville to be a part-time employee of the road crew.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner suggested the township look into upgrading the street lights at the Woodland Road intersection to LED lights as well as the lights on Daisy Street in front of the Clearfield Mall.

He said it is “dangerously dark” around the area of Long John Silvers and the off-ramp of the Clearfield Bypass. Ruffner suggested that he and Woodling could look into it.