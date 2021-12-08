HARRISBURG – Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), chairman of the House State Government Committee, is thanking Pennsylvanians for their input to date on Pennsylvania’s future congressional districts.

“Thank you to every resident who submitted a statewide map for consideration, shared about their community of interest or took the time to comment on the 2018 Supreme Court map with our online mapping tool,” Grove said.

“Your involvement in this once-in-a-decade process has been very much appreciated, and we look forward to requesting more public input as we move forward in this process.”

For the last several months, residents were invited to use the website’s online mapping tool to identify communities of interest and comment on the current congressional map drawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2018.

In recent weeks, residents were also able to submit verified statewide maps for consideration.

Using the online tool, Pennsylvanians identified 134 communities of interest, provided 153 comments on the current map and submitted 19 verified statewide maps for consideration.

While the window for providing input into map development is closed, residents are encouraged to view publicly submitted maps, communities of interest and comments by visiting www.paredistricting.com/input.

“People from all walks of life and from every corner of our Commonwealth took the time to engage in this process,” Grove said.

“Whether they testified at one of our regional hearings or submitted their feedback online, their input has been invaluable to the committee as we’ve embarked on the most open and transparent congressional redistricting effort in Pennsylvania history.”

To ensure public input was top priority in this unprecedented process, the House State Government Committee, which is tasked with creating new congressional district maps, also held 12 hearings, including eight regional hearings in various parts of the state to receive input from residents.

To watch or read testimony from one of the previously held hearings, residents should visit www.paredistricting.com/hearingschedule.