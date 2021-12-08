State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft from a motor vehicle Nov. 24-25 on Spring Street in Woodward Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a catalytic converter from a pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported a firearms violation Nov. 16 on Spruce Street in Bradford Township. According to state police, troopers responded to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital regarding an accidental shooting. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 30-year-old Woodland man illegally possessed a firearm and accidentally shot himself in Bradford Township. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of identity theft Nov. 29 on Barrett Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly gained access to the victim’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim.
Curwensville Borough
- Police responded to a report of trespassing at a McNaul Street residence. Upon arrival, no one was found and everything was secure.
- Police received a report of a domestic assault on McNaul Street. During the incident, a male allegedly shoved a female. He was located and detained by police upon arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report of theft on McNaul Street where prescription pills and food were allegedly stolen from a residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to the Cooper Road area where two individuals were reportedly hunting on private property. Upon arrival, police located the hunters and advised them to leave.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on State Street and discovered the driver had active warrants. He was subsequently taken into custody and put in county jail.