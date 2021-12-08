CLEARFIELD – A Coalport man sentenced to serve years in state prison for indecent assault is now out on bail.

Kenneth Elroy Glass, 72, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault in connection to three incidents in the summer of 2016.

On Oct. 11, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to a total of six months to seven years in state prison.

Immediately his attorney, Phillip Robertson made an oral motion for bail pending appeal, which Ammerman said he would consider after Robertson filed a written motion.

On Oct. 14, Robertson also filed a motion to withdraw Glass’ guilty plea due to a previous agreement with the court. Ammerman granted that motion on Dec. 3.

According to online records, Glass was transported back to the county jail and released on $10,000, unsecured bail on Friday.

The case has been put back on the trial list and any further proceedings will be handled by Judge Paul E. Cherry.

Robertson’s motion explains that prior to Glass’ scheduled trial in June, Ammerman indicated to both sides that if Glass took a plea instead of going to trial, he would receive a county jail sentence.

Ammerman also “indicated that if he were to be found guilty through trial then he would have no restrictions and could quite possibly receive a state sentence,” according to the motion.

Glass made his decision to plead guilty based on this information because “he did not wish to try his luck with the jury.”

The motion notes that the court did not follow its agreement to give Glass a county sentence and asked Glass be allowed to withdraw his plea, which Ammerman then granted.

According to the affidavit of probable cause in this case, during the first incident, Glass repeatedly touched and rubbed the victim’s upper leg during a trip to an auto auction.

The second assault happened at an auction house where Glass allegedly stood behind the victim, put both his arms around her, touched her breasts and squeezed them.

The last occurred in a vehicle while on route to Clearfield from Coalport. This time he put his hand in the victim’s shorts and touched her private area over her underwear, according to the report.