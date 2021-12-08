CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners addressed several items of business at Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
The commissioners:
- approved the minutes of the Oct. 5 workshop meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- announced the Dec. 14 board meeting has been moved to Dec. 21 and the county budget for the upcoming year may be considered for final adoption.
- approved payment of the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.
- authorized the Controller’s office to pay bills prior to the Dec. 21 board meeting.
- approved Resolution 2021-8 setting the salary for the City of DuBois treasurer who’s appointed by the county for collection of county taxes levied within the city. It’s subject to the condition that the county’s respective share of salaries, benefits, costs and expenses of the treasurer and their office for collection of county real estate taxes not to exceed $24,000 in 2022, $24,720 in 2023, $25,461.60 in 2024 and $26,225.45 in 2025.
- approved chief elected officials and fiscal agent agreement, chief elected officials’ agreement and CEO partnership agreement for North Central Workforce Development Board.
- amended the meeting agenda and then voted to approve the county’s COVID-19 vaccination incentive program for employees.