CLEARFIELD – Christmastime is here, and Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) wants you to be part of the happiness and cheer.

The CAST presents A Charlie Brown Christmas on Dec. 10-11, 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. The performance on Dec. 12 is sold out, and other performances are very close to selling out.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org. They can also be purchased at the CAST office Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

Tickets are going fast, and CAST encourages people to order tickets in advance. No performances will be added.

The classic animated-television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas was first shown as an animated television special in 1965 and has been part of the holiday tradition ever since.

The stage adaptation was completed in 2013. It was performed at CAST in 2015. CAST is happy to have this show on its stage again, this time with more than 30 student actors involved.

At each performance, intermission refreshments will be available for a donation. CAST will be selling raffle chances to win 2021 Charlie Brown Christmas ornaments, as well as raffle chances to win a handmade blanket.

This production is co-directed by Lisa Gormont and Mason Strouse. Stacey Norris is costume designer and Greg Norris is the set designer.

CAST would like to thank the dozens of family members who are helping their children prepare for this production and helping behind the scenes to make the show work.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.

