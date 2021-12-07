HARRISBURG – On Monday, Karl Blischke, executive director of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program.

The program matches eligible, creative entrepreneurs with existing free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000 to help grow their businesses, audiences and revenue.

Grant funds may be used for activities such as research and development, purchase of supplies and equipment and professional and business development fees.

The CEA Program is open to all eligible applicants but is designed to prioritize investments in socially or economically disadvantaged creative entrepreneurs and those located in and whose work benefits low-income communities, as defined by the Small Business Administration. Applications to the CEA Program will be accepted on a rolling basis.

“The Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program illustrates PCA’s commitment to supporting Pennsylvania communities,” said Blischke.

“By connecting creative entrepreneurs with business resources and financial support, they will be better positioned to contribute to the commonwealth’s creative sector and to the vitality and sustainability of our cities and towns.”

To be eligible for the CEA Program, individuals must:

be at least 18 years of age and a current resident of Pennsylvania for at least one year;

have annual gross revenue less than $200,000; and

be a creative entrepreneur intending to form a business or operating a business in Pennsylvania within one or more of the following creative industry areas: marketing; architecture; visual arts and crafts; design; film and media; digital games; music and entertainment; and publishing.

The CEA Program is administered regionally by the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA), PCA’s statewide network of re-granting partners. Individuals interested in the CEA Program should contact their regional PPA partner organization. General information on the CEA Program can be found here.

The CEA Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is a state agency under the Office of the Governor.

The mission of the PCA is to strengthen the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts.

By leveraging the immense potential of Pennsylvania’s arts and cultural sector, the PCA supports jobs, builds community, motivates learning, promotes the commonwealth nationally and internationally and sparks innovation.