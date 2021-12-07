<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On this date in 1941, Japanese forces attack the home base of the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii - prompting America under President Franklin D. Roosevelt to enter World War II.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<!-- code from Primis - Associated Press - Syndication - gantdaily.com -->\n<script type="text\/javascript" language="javascript" src="https:\/\/live.primis.tech\/live\/liveView.php?s=100578&vp_content=embed1e89d1xtvqlg&cbuster=%%CACHEBUSTER%%"><\/script>\n<!-- code from Primis -->\n<!-- \/wp:html -->