Terri L. Szypulski, age 67 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. Born on April 8, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Dorothy (Dexter) Wendell. She retired from WalMart in DuBois after over 20 years of service. Terri is survived by her 3 children (Barbara […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/terri-l-szypulski/