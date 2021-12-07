Don’t let the cold weather and shorter days keep you from building a running habit. Use these running tips to help you stay motivated this winter.

Running is a hard habit to get into in the best of times, but it can feel nearly impossible once the days grow short, dark, and cold. Don’t give up just yet, though. The changing of the seasons doesn’t have to discourage you from maintaining your fitness routine or starting a new habit. Find the inspiration you need with these running tips to help you stay motivated this winter.

Find a Partner

Running doesn’t have to be a solo sport. Don’t be afraid to invite a friend along for your runs. You can build a running habit together and hold each other accountable on harder days. Alternatively, you can look for running groups in your area. You’re sure to find like-minded neighbors who are also looking for running partners. When running is a social activity, you have a little more motivation to get out, meet up with your friends, and keep up the habit.

Find Your Why

If you don’t know why you’re doing something, you’re more likely to give it up after a while. One of the biggestrunning tips to help you stay motivated this winter is to ask yourself why you want to run. Do you have a goal in mind, such as a spring marathon or a New Year’s resolution? Are you running to improve your mental health? Do you just want some alone time where you can hit the trail, listen to music, and focus on yourself? Whatever your reason is, keep it in mind on those dark, cold days when it’s hard to find your motivation. Remember your reason why and let it drive you to get out there.

Perfect Your Run

The better you are at running, the easier it is to enjoy each run. While running doesn’t require a lot of skill or practice, you can still improve your performance. Avoid common running mistakes so that you can have a better stance, better gear, and better energy throughout your run. Practicing good running techniques helps you achieve better habits, safer runs, and an easier, more beneficial workout every time.