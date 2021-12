Robert Edward King, age 79 of DuBois, PA, formerly of Windsor, NY, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home. Born on October 1, 1942 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Matilda A. (Owens) King. He married Phyllis (Truesdale) King. She preceded him in death On August 22, 2021. Robert had lived in […]

