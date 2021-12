Margaret Irene Brakeman, 72, of Franklin, passed away, Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at UPMC Northwest. She was born on July 11, 1949 in Franklin, a daughter of Melvin W. and Helen Irene Spencer Anderson, Jr. She married Robert Lee Brakeman on August 6, 2002, he preceded her in death on April 28, 2011. She was a 1968 graduate of Franklin […]

