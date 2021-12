Mae Jean Kennedy, 87, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born December 1, 1934, in Sprankle Mills, a daughter of the late Andrew P. and Florence Burkett. On March 7, 1956, she married Abraham A. Kennedy, who survives. She was a member of the Ramsaytown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, puzzles, […]

