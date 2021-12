Jerome A. “Jerry” Cattau, 65, of 211 S. Penn St., Punxsutawney, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home following an illness. Born in North Tonawanda, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur M. Cattau and Virginia Beam Cattau. He was a 1974 graduate of Brockway High School and worked as a laborer throughout his life. He was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jerome-a-jerry-cattau/