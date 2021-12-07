GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club will host its annual Christmas Lighting Contest on Thursday, Dec. 16, beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate are asked to please have their Christmas lights turned on by 6 p.m. for judging. No registration is required.

Judging will be done in these four municipalities: Grampian Borough, Penn Township, Bloom Township and Greenwood Township.

Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-places in each municipality. Prizes to be awarded will include gift certificates from the Grampian One Stop store.

The Lighting Contest has been an annual event for more than 40 years. Residents are asked to display their lights in the Spirit of Christmas.