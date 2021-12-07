State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of harassment by communication Nov. 14 on Meyers Road in Graham Township. During the incident, a 45-year-old Clearfield woman allegedly sent text messages to the victim repeatedly after being advised to stop. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of a lost/missing firearm on Nov. 21 on Big Run Road in Graham Township. A Morrisdale man told troopers that his handgun was lost or went missing about a month earlier. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of an accidental shooting Nov. 4 on School House Road in Morris Township. Troopers say the victim, a 29-year-old Duncannon, Pa., man, accidentally shot himself in the leg and they took his report at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
- State police received a report of retail theft Nov. 26 at the Dollar General, Morrisdale. According to state police, a male who appeared to be in his 70’s stole aspirin and tape from the store. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of retail theft Nov. 16 at the Goodwill store in Philipsburg. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a black jacket, hat and a bottled soft drink from the store.
- State police received a report of identity theft Dec. 2 on Miriam Street, Ramey. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s information to file a fraudulent unemployment claim. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of harassment Dec. 5 on Evergreen Drive in Beccaria Township. During the incident, a 54-year-old Coalport man allegedly made unwanted advances toward a female and touched her after being told not to. He was charged through the district court.
- State police received a report of harassment Dec. 3 on Sixth Street in Morris Township. During the incident, a couple were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when a 48-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly held a female down in a chair, sucking and biting her neck before fleeing on foot. He was charged for the incident through the district court.
- State police reported a drug violation Dec. 3 on Clark Road in Knox Township. While handling a separate investigation, troopers allegedly found a 70-year-old Olanta man in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of identity theft Dec. 2 on Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly filed an unemployment claim in the victim’s name.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of retail theft that occurred Oct. 12 at the Walmart Supercenter, Clearfield. According to police, asset protection discovered the incident while reviewing surveillance of self-checkout. As a result, a 40-year-old Houtzdale woman was allegedly found to be intentionally under-ringing merchandise. She was charged through the district court.