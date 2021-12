Eduardo Torres Jr., affectionately aka “Eddy” went to reside in the arms of our Lord and Savior on November 23, 2021, at the age of 73. At the time of his death, he was residing in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Eddy was born on January 8, 1948, to Edwardo and Salome “Sally” (Lopez) Torres in Rio Grande, Texas. He married once and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/eduardo-torres-jr/