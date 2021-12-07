HYDE — Back for his 22nd year at the helm of the Clearfield Bison Wrestling Team, head coach Jeff Aveni (212-129 overall) welcomes back 10 letter winners from his 2020-21 squad that had 14 dual meet victories in a unique covid-19 altered season. With no individual tournies to go to until the post-season, the Bison had 20 dual meets, including one after individual states were over.

Hopefully returning to a more conventional season, the Bison will participate in three individual tournies, 10 dual meets, and host their own 16-team Bison Dual tournamnent.

The veteran team sports seven seniors in the room. They are led by 2020 PIAA state place winner Oliver Billotte (22-5 last year, 74-21 overall) and two-time state qualifer Mark McGonigal (20-5, 84-24). Other seniors looking to make their mark in their final season are Nolan Barr (17-5, 63-33), Luke Freeland (6-9, 48-40), Karsen Kline (17-8, 67-41), Hayden Kovalick (15-4, 43-18), and Wyatt Reorda (10-13, 11-15).

The lone junior returnee is Evan Davis (17-9, 43-24).

Sophomores Carter Chamberlain (15-10) and Will Domico (11-11) will look to build on promising freshman campaigns.

Freshman phenom Brady Collins will look to make a splash on the varsity level after an outstanding age group and junior high career.

Other wrestlers looking to crack the line-up and/or add depth to the team are juniors Aiden Graffius, Patrick Knepp, Eric Myers, Sarah Cutler, and Peyton Reese.

Sophomores are Kaden Good and Adam Rougeaux. Other freshmen making the jump to varsity are Xavier Glace and Ty Aveni.

Coach Aveni will be assisted once again by Brent Lykens, Andy Squires, Myles Caragein, Nate Sipes, and Scott “Lerch” McKenzie.

The Bison start the season on December 10 at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament and will end it at Hershey in March of 2022.

Complete schedule: