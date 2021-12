Christine “Chris” A. Shobert, age 99 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on July 25, 1922 in Olanta, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Daisey K. (Aughenbaugh) Rowles. She married William A. Robb who was killed in action in World War II. On September 24, 1949 she […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/christine-chris-a-shobert/