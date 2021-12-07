JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman recently entered a guilty plea on theft-related charges for posting an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace, accepting money for the item, and never delivering it. Court documents indicate 24-year-old Hailey Renee Shrefler-Feronti, of Ridgway, pleaded guilty to the following charge on December 1: – Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 2 Shrefler-Feronti […]

