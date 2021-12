JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Supply chain issues and ammo shortages continue to plague local gun stores, and as hunting season is in full-swing, retailers are left feeling the pressure. (Pictured above: Long Shot Ammo and Arms. Photo by Prince Brooks of Prince Brooks Photography.) Gun stores in Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango Counties all said they are specifically short on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ammo-shortage-affects-local-gun-stores-hunting-season-sales/