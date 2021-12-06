CURWENSVILLE – Seven letter winners return for head coach Bob Desmett, now in his fifth year, for the Curwensville Lady Tide basketball squad that finished 5-13 in a schedule shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having high hopes for the upcoming season, Desmett recently said, “With the number of letter winners we have returning, we do have high hopes for a good season. They are expected to step up and be good leaders for our underclassmen.”

As of now, the Lady Tide are expected to start five of those letter winners in seniors Alyssa Bakaysa, Kyra Henry, Joslynne Freyer, Austyn Guiher along with junior Skylar Pentz.

Others coming off of the bench should be juniors Rachelle Anderson and Jaiden Weber-Herring, sophomore Savannah Carfley and freshman Karleigh Freyer.

“We do have a good number of underclassmen this year which includes four freshmen that we moved up. That should give us good depth on the bench so we can have good rotations and keep our legs fresh”, stated Desert.

The Lady Tide head coach also sees more talent this season, commenting, “I believe we have a great group of young ladies and we can see the talent that everyone has. And we certainly plan to utilize every bit of their talents and pin point their strengths to help make us successful.”

Curwensville will open the 2021-22 year on the road as it takes part in the Philipsburg-Osceola Tip-Off Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

ROSTER:

SENIORS: *Alyssa Bakaysa, *Desaray Cossar, *Joslynne Freyer, *Austyn Guiher, *Kyra Henry

JUNIORS: *Rachelle Anderson, *Skylar Pentz, Jaiden Weber-Herring

SOPHOMORES: Savannah Carfley

FRESHMEN: Addison Butler, Karleigh Freyer, Janelle Passmore, Brooklyn Price

*denotes letterwinner

SCHEDULE:

DECEMBER: 10 & 11 at P.O. TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, 15 MT. UNION, 17 at Mo Valley, 21 GLENDALE, 29 CLEARFIELD

JANUARY: 4 BELLWOOD, 7 JUNIATA VALLEY, 10 at Brockway, 11 WILLIAMSBURG, 14 at West Branch, 17 at Harmony, 20 at Mt. Union, 24 MO VALLEY, 27 at Glendale, 31 at Bellwood

FEBRUARY: 3 at Juniata Valley, 7 at Williamsburg, 10 WEST BRANCH, 11 HARMONY, 14 BROCKWAY, 16 at Clearfield

NOTE: Home games in caps. All varsity games are scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 pm unless otherwise noted.