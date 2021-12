Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be holding a Community Narcan Distribution Event on Wednesday, December 8. The distribution will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the former K-Mart. There is no cost for the distribution. Fore more information, visit www.aicdac.org.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-aicdac-to-hold-community-narcan-distribution-on-december-8/