Saturday was the official holiday kickoff for downtown Clearfield.

Families lined the streets for the annual Christmas parade that provided little ones a glimpse of Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a fire truck.

Afterwards, they warmed up inside the Clearfield YMCA and shared their Christmas wish list with Santa, himself.

Families returned to Lower Witmer Park later that evening and counted down to the light up of the community Christmas tree.

Carols were sung, hands were warmed by cups of hot cocoa and bellies were full of holiday cookies.