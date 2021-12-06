DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Janell Tansey to its medical staff.

Tansey joins the team at The Lung Center, with locations at 88 Hospital Rd., in Brookville; 265 Holiday Inn Dr., Route 68, in Clarion; 531 C Hannah St., in Clearfield; 100 Hospital Ave., in DuBois; 820 Bryan St., in Huntingdon; 271 Railroad St., in Philipsburg; 551 W. Mahoning St., in Punxsutawney; 1100 Million Dollar Hwy., Suite 1 in St. Marys, and 611 University Dr., Suite 212 in State College.

Tansey has more than 20 years of experience in a wide range of healthcare settings. She utilizes strong critical thinking and sound clinical judgment to provide professional and friendly patient care.

If you are experiencing shortness of breath, wheezing or something more serious, Tansey is here with highly-specialized care for a variety of pulmonary conditions.

Common treatments and procedures include asthma, COPD, emphysema, pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, lung cancer screening, smoking cessation, pleural effusion, lung nodules and critical care medicine.

Prior to joining The Lung Center, Tansey practiced at Geisinger Life Flight, Penn Highlands Imaging (Radiology), Brookville Home Health, STAT MedEvac, Penn Highlands Emergency Department, DuBois Regional Medical Center, Brookville Hospital and in private practice.

Tansey earned her Master of Science in nursing and Bachelor of Science in nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in Clarion.

To make an appointment or to find out more about pulmonary services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, contact the office at 814-375-3770 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/lungcenter.