Joan A. Peace, 75, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born December 2, 1946, in Adrian, a daughter of the late Twila (Siple) Frantz Bishop and Charles James Frantz. On July 22, 1967, she married John W. Peace, who survives. Joan loved to bake, she also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her […]

