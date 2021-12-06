DUBOIS – A homeless man accused of burglarizing a building where he caused $10,000 worth of damage waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court.

Justin Michael Powers, 38, was charged by DuBois City police with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, in addition to misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in connection to his actions on Nov. 4.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the owner reported to police that someone had stolen tools from his building on East Long Avenue. The burglar also turned on a water valve inside the building, causing approximately $10,000 in water damage, he said.

The victim was able to provide surveillance photos and a complete description of the suspect to police. One of the officers recognized Powers, who was wearing the same clothes when he saw him going into a store late on Nov. 3.

In the video, Powers can reportedly be seen entering the building through an unlocked door and carrying a blue bucket with tools in it as he leaves the structure.

Police later located Powers at a residence where they were able to speak with him.

When asked if he stole tools from the building, he denied it. But after he was shown the photos, he agreed to cooperate and admitted it was him in the pictures, police said.

During a search as he was taken into custody, officers found two small baggies of marijuana in his pockets. His bag contained several smoking devices and other drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview with investigators, he reportedly explained that he put the tools in a suitcase and threw them into a yard on East Weber Avenue where police were able to recover it.

Powers is being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.