JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – While nationwide gas prices have slowly begun to fall, in northwestern Pennsylvania, the price to fill up remains higher than average, inflicting a strong burden on consumers in the region. According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Jefferson and Clarion Counties range from a low of $3.45 to a high of $3.59 per gallon of gas […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gas-prices-slowly-decline-nationwide-but-remain-high-in-northwestern-pa/