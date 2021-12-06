State police at Rockview
- State police arrested 35-year-old Ian Anderson of Morrisdale on assault and related charges following an incident Nov. 26 in Rush Township, Centre County. According to state police, routine patrol was being done in the area of Route 322 and Enterprise Drive at 3:56 p.m. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a green Honda Element, which initially stopped but then fled at a high rate towards Lochlomond Road and eventually onto Coaldale Road. The driver, Anderson, attempted to turn around when his vehicle struck a fully-marked patrol unit. At this point, his vehicle became stuck and he was taken into custody. Anderson was arraigned and housed in Centre County Jail.
- State police received a report of identity theft Nov. 29 on State Street in Rush Township, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly tried to use the victim’s information to file an unemployment claim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockview state police.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI on Dec. 3 in the area of Locust Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During a traffic stop, a 47-year-old West Decatur man allegedly turned over a controlled substance and paraphernalia. State police say a search of his person also turned up a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report of identity theft Nov. 23 on Hannah Furnace Road in Rush Township, Centre County. According to state police, a collections agency contacted the victim via letter due to fraudulent accounts being opened in the victim’s name. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- A male was arrested along Nichols Street after he was stopped for a traffic violation and determined to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
- State police were assisted with attempting to locate a male with an active mental health warrant on Reed Street. He was later apprehended by troopers.
- Police arrested a female for allegedly violating a Protection from Abuse order. She was lodged in county jail to await court.
- Police responded to Bigler Avenue where a female was reportedly running into traffic. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.
- Lawrence Township police were assisted with locating a reckless driver along South Second Street. Clearfield Borough police located the vehicle and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- Police responded to Nichols Street where a male appeared to be sleeping inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, police spoke to the male and he didn’t appear to be under the influence.
- Police located broken glass and a bottle in the roadway along North Third Street. Members of the Clearfield Fire Department arrived and assisted with clearing it off the roadway.
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle along Reed Street.
- Police responded to West Pine and Williams streets where a vehicle was stuck on the railroad tracks. Towing services assisted on-scene with removing the vehicle.
- Police responded to the hospital where a male patient allegedly assaulted staff and alarmed other patients. Upon arrival, police found the male had left; charges are currently pending.
- Police located two wanted individuals along Nichols Street. The male was able to satisfy his warrants and the female was found to have one through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. She was subsequently transported to county jail on the warrant.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report Dec. 2 of trespassing on Square Timbers Lane, Lawrence Township. According to police, two hunters were observed trespassing on a game camera on property clearly posted as private. A vehicle registration number was provided and police are in the process of identifying the individuals.
- Police received a report of a motor vehicle theft on Washington Avenue, Hyde. According to police, a red/maroon in color 1989 Chevrolet C/K 1500 pickup was stolen sometime between the evening of Dec. 2 and the morning of Dec. 3. It has “Gary’s Contracting” magnets on both sides and rear of the truck. It also has ladder racks on top of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-765-1647.
- Police received a report of terroristic threats Nov. 29 at the Clearfield County Assistance Office, Clearfield. During the incident, a 62-year-old Luthersburg man sent a letter in which he allegedly threatened to come down and kill someone. Charges were filed through the district court.