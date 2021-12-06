DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A homeless man accused of burglarizing a building where he caused $10,000 worth of damage waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Michael Powers, 38, was charged by DuBois City police with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gant-homeless-man-waives-hearing-in-burglary-case/