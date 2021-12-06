CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Government is offering a financial incentive to employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Commissioners John A. Sobel, board chairman, Tony Scotto and David Glass notified employees of the incentive by memo Monday, Dec. 6.

Sobel said it’s been the commissioners’ recommendation that county employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and each other.

“We want to protect our employees and their families,” Sobel said, “as well as members of the public who must interact with our employees.

“The best way to protect one’s self from the virus is the vaccine and, if eligible, a booster, but we didn’t – in any way – want to do a mandate or order.”

According to the memo, the county is offering $300 to all COVID-19-vaccinated employees, as well as an additional $200 to all employees who have received a booster shot.

The county will use coronavirus relief funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay the employee incentive. The incentive expires March 1, 2022.

To be eligible, an employee must show their vaccination card(s) to Human Resources Director Marianne Sankey. Copies will not be accepted.

Any employee who has lost their vaccine card is being advised to contact their doctor, pharmacy or hospital, etc., which provided their immunization, for a replacement.

Employees who have not yet been vaccinated are eligible for the $300 payment after their first dose of either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The $200 booster payment is only payable once (for any of the aforementioned vaccine brands), even if additional boosters are authorized before March 1, 2022.

For off-site employees, such as the 911 Center or Clearfield County Jail, Sankey will make arrangements with management to be on-site at a specific date and time for vaccine record verification.

“We thank each and every one of you who’ve taken the time to vaccinate,” the commissioners wrote, “and we hope that this incentive helps you and yours this holiday season.”