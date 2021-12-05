DUBOIS – An error has been discovered in the 2022 DuBois Area Historical Society Calendar, which has been on sale since September.

The error is now corrected and those who already have purchased a calendar may replace it with a corrected version by returning the original to the site of the purchase or to the DuBois Area Historical Society.

The society apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused. The calendars are on sale for $5 at: Ace Hardware, Peaceable Kingdom, The Junk Dealer’s Daughter, Way Office Plus, Toni Kulbacki Barber Shop, and the DuBois Area Historical Society Museum all in DuBois.