Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Heather M. Adams
|Bench Warrant
|Michael G. Beish
|Bench Warrant
|Ralph C. Best
|Bench Warrant
|James E. Burnside
|Bench Warrant
|Jessica N. Catalano
|Bench Warrant
|Devin D. Cathcart
|Bench Warrant
|John V. Couturiaux Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Tiffanie L. Coyer
|Bench Warrant
|Johnathon P. Davis
|Bench Warrant
|Evan R. Decker
|Bench Warrant
|Sonny J. Edwards
|Bench Warrant
|Frank C. Elling
|Bench Warrant
|Kenneth L. Frantz
|Bench Warrant
|Casey L. Frizzell
|Bench Warrant
|Deborah L. Gibbs
|Bench Warrant
|Justin R. Gill
|Bench Warrant
|Lionel E. Gilpatrick Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Justin L. Glinkerman
|Bench Warrant
|Erika L. Haverly
|Bench Warrant
|Fred A. Hockenberry III
|Bench Warrant
|Kathleen M. Hooven
|Bench Warrant
|Courtney R. Huey
|Bench Warrant
|Amanda E. Humberson
|Bench Warrant
|Michael Joseph
|Bench Warrant
|Michael G. Jury Sr.
|Bench Warrant
|Gregory S. Kay Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|J. Patrick Kopp
|Bench Warrant
|Nathan P. Lindeman
|Bench Warrant
|Jacob A. Long
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph P. Lonjin
|Bench Warrant
|Jennifer L. Lucas
|Bench Warrant
|Allen P. McBride
|Bench Warrant
|Nathan J. McClellan
|Bench Warrant
|Kaczey A. McCloskey
|Bench Warrant
|Jordan Dane-James Miller
|Bench Warrant
|Jesse A. Musselman
|Bench Warrant
|Kris J. Nevling
|Bench Warrant
|Tracy L. O’Brien
|Bench Warrant
|Brent A. Oswalt
|Bench Warrant
|Michael J. Poling Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Jason Reader
|Bench Warrant
|Chelsea M. Rosso
|Bench Warrant
|Nicholas D. Sandlin
|Bench Warrant
|Michael J. Schake
|Bench Warrant
|Jeffrey W. Schnarrs
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua S. Shaw
|Bench Warrant
|Russell E. Siple
|Bench Warrant
|Dewey K. Smallwood
|Bench Warrant
|Avory R. Smay
|Bench Warrant
|Jordan D. Suhoney
|Bench Warrant
|Michael R. Toller
|Bench Warrant
|James L. Vaughn
|Bench Warrant
|Keenan M. Wise
|Bench Warrant
|Cassandra M. Witherite
|Bench Warrant