Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Heather M. Adams Bench Warrant Michael G. Beish Bench Warrant Ralph C. Best Bench Warrant James E. Burnside Bench Warrant Jessica N. Catalano Bench Warrant Devin D. Cathcart Bench Warrant John V. Couturiaux Jr. Bench Warrant Tiffanie L. Coyer Bench Warrant Johnathon P. Davis Bench Warrant Evan R. Decker Bench Warrant Sonny J. Edwards Bench Warrant Frank C. Elling Bench Warrant Kenneth L. Frantz Bench Warrant Casey L. Frizzell Bench Warrant Deborah L. Gibbs Bench Warrant Justin R. Gill Bench Warrant Lionel E. Gilpatrick Jr. Bench Warrant Justin L. Glinkerman Bench Warrant Erika L. Haverly Bench Warrant Fred A. Hockenberry III Bench Warrant Kathleen M. Hooven Bench Warrant Courtney R. Huey Bench Warrant Amanda E. Humberson Bench Warrant Michael Joseph Bench Warrant Michael G. Jury Sr. Bench Warrant Gregory S. Kay Jr. Bench Warrant J. Patrick Kopp Bench Warrant Nathan P. Lindeman Bench Warrant Jacob A. Long Bench Warrant Joseph P. Lonjin Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Lucas Bench Warrant Allen P. McBride Bench Warrant Nathan J. McClellan Bench Warrant Kaczey A. McCloskey Bench Warrant Jordan Dane-James Miller Bench Warrant Jesse A. Musselman Bench Warrant Kris J. Nevling Bench Warrant Tracy L. O’Brien Bench Warrant Brent A. Oswalt Bench Warrant Michael J. Poling Jr. Bench Warrant Jason Reader Bench Warrant Chelsea M. Rosso Bench Warrant Nicholas D. Sandlin Bench Warrant Michael J. Schake Bench Warrant Jeffrey W. Schnarrs Bench Warrant Joshua S. Shaw Bench Warrant Russell E. Siple Bench Warrant Dewey K. Smallwood Bench Warrant Avory R. Smay Bench Warrant Jordan D. Suhoney Bench Warrant Michael R. Toller Bench Warrant James L. Vaughn Bench Warrant Keenan M. Wise Bench Warrant Cassandra M. Witherite Bench Warrant