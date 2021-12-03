CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted male.

According to a department-issued news release, 59-year-old Ralph C. Best is wanted for failure to appear on a probation/parole violation on charges, which include aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited. He’s also wanted for failure to appear at a preliminary hearing Nov. 10.

He’s described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. Best is known to operate a black, four-door Ford Sport Trac.

Anyone with information on Best’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 814-765-2641 or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.