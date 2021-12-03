DUBOIS – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued a memorandum stating that it will not enforce its vaccine mandate while it is being challenged in court.

Based on this memorandum, Penn Highlands Healthcare will not require COVID-19 vaccination for its employees at this time pending the outcome of any legal challenges/decisions; however, it strongly encourages everyone to be vaccinated for their safety and for the safety of its patients.

Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics. For more information and to sign up, visit www.phhealthcare.org.vaccine.