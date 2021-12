Matilda Sarah Nugent Beichner (Tillie) 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021 escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just past a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923. Tillie was the daughter of the late John M. and Mary J. Best […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/matilda-sarah-nugent-beichner-tillie/