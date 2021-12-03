DUBOIS – First Class Children’s Foundation, a non-profit organization in DuBois, donated its special Imagination Boxes to all the children at Juniata Elementary School in DuBois on Nov. 19.

An Imagination Box is an original program designed by First Class Children’s Foundation to inspire the next-generation of giving in today’s youth.

Each box features essential school supplies, and is customized to each child’s individual interests with three Scholastic books, a comic and a candy bar.

The program is sponsored by Scholastic Book Clubs. Each child gets to choose the books that are featured in their personalized Imagination Box. Children are 90 percent more likely to read a book that they pick.

First Class Children’s Foundation calls the program “the ultimate random act of kindness,” and it requests that the children take the “First Class Challenge” to pay it forward by doing a random act of kindness for somebody else.

Each box features a kindness card that the children are to pass along when they do something kind for somebody else in an effort to raise the level of kindness and compassion in the local community.

With this year’s giveaway First Class Children’s Foundation has now donated over 1,000 Imagination Boxes locally and looks to continue the program at another local elementary school next year.