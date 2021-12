Julian A. Males, age 97, of New Bethlehem, joined his Lord and Savior, and his wife, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem. Born October 18, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late James R. and Ruth A. Henry Males. He was a World War II veteran serving with the […]

