Joyce J. Jackson, 78 of State College passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Joyce was born on November 3, 1943 in Dubois, a daughter of the late William Reese and Alma A. Pierce Harris. She was married to Harold Jackson who preceded her in death. Joyce is survived by her sons Ronald E. Harris […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joyce-j-jackson/