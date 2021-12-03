CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Nathanial R. Beichner, Shippenville
- Allison C. Bowman, Curwensville
- Jesse B. Breeden, LaJose
- Brion K. Brown, Osceola Mills
- Jessica N. Catalano, Osceola Mills
- Daniel R. Collins, Curwensville
- Justin E. Clinton, DuBois
- Jeremiah R. Coder, DuBois
- Shawn P. Cutlip, DuBois
- Casey K. Davis, Clearfield
- Jesse R. Dixon, DuBois
- Brittany N. Emigh, Indiana
- Charles F. English, Greenville
- Michael D. English, Curwensville
- James I. Esposti III, Mahaffey
- Damian E. Goho, Unknown
- Dawayne C. Graham, Curwensville
- Kory M. Graw, DuBois
- Danielle M. Gusciora, St. Marys
- Thomas T. Hall, Clearfield
- Stephanie L. Horner, Sykesville
- James M. Huber, Madera
- Kevin C. Hunter, DuBois
- Travis L. Jackson, Clearfield
- Jesse L. Keagle, DuBois
- Devon E. Klingler, Winburne
- Austin M. Krolick, DuBois
- Brandon C. Lefort, Philipsburg
- Caitlin T. Leibold, Lebanon
- Nathan A. Levine, Olanta
- Christina Lewis, DuBois
- Andrea J. Lines, Curwensville
- Zachary D. Loomis, DuBois
- Silvino Lopez, Clearfield
- Thomas M. Lumadue, Mineral Springs
- David A. Luzier, West Decatur
- Michael S. Maines, Woodland
- Shelby R. Martin, Morrisdale
- Bryce F. Marvin, Anita, Pa.
- David J. McElwee, Dubois
- Robert J. Mckinney Jr., Philipsburg
- Robert L. Meek Jr., Clearfield
- Dennis P. Morley, Greensburg KY
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Bryon E. Mowrey, DuBois
- Thor A. Myers Sr., Unknown Address
- Paul M. O’Connell, DuBois
- Shawn M. Oshenic, Olanta
- Harley B. G. Palmer, Clearfield
- Vincent L. Panebianco, Ridgway
- Bradley Parks, Clearfield
- Matthew G. Petrisko, Westover
- Michael S. Phillips, Philipsburg
- Robert A. Polito III, DuBois
- Michael J. Reed, Tamaqua, Pa.
- Ian S. Robison, DuBois
- Remington C. Scott, Ohio
- James C. Selvage, Beccaria
- Jason P. Schmoke, Clearfield
- Daniel W. Skiver, Fallentimber
- Timothy A. Spratt, Curwensville
- Christopher A. Stiffler, Grampian
- April J. Tressel, Curwensville
- Coty T. Trump, Philipsburg
- Shanden A. Volpe, DuBois
- Marshall L. Waite, Coalport
- Jordan G. Weygandt, DuBois
- Jamie D. Williams, Marion Center
- Michael S. Williams, DuBois
- Victoria E. Williams, Madera
- Jason W. Witherite, Luthersburg