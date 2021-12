Darrell Wilson Wineberg, 91, of Big Run, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born at home in Gaskill Township on September 27, 1930, a son of the late Murray C. Wineberg and Laura E. (Rhoades) Wineberg. Mr. Wineberg was a United States Army Veteran that served during the Korean Conflict where he […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/darrell-wilson-wineberg/