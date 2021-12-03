HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 356 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, bringing the county-wide total to nearly 13,000 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 12,967 total cases since March of 2020 and 229 deaths.

Of those cases, 9,256 were reportedly confirmed and 3,711 were probable. County-wide, 27,737 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,763,796 total cases since March of 2020 and 33,746 deaths, but 91 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19-25 is 12.1 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.