<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sen. Joseph McCarthy is censured; Scientists demonstrate the world's first artificially-created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction; Enron files for Chapter 11 protection; Colombian drug lord is shot and killed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<!-- code from Primis - Associated Press - Syndication - gantdaily.com -->\n<script type="text\/javascript" language="javascript" src="https:\/\/live.primis.tech\/live\/liveView.php?s=100578&vp_content=embed1e695dyhurjo&cbuster=%%CACHEBUSTER%%"><\/script>\n<!-- code from Primis -->\n\n\n<!-- \/wp:html -->