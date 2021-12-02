Dallas Kirk (1885-1976) was the editor of “The Home Review,” a monthly newspaper published in Rockton, Union Township. A monthly subscription was five cents – yearly subscriptions were 25 cents.

Kirk was born in Clearfield and was the son of Jason and Emma (Beers) Kirk.

Kirk’s newspaper was licensed as the “Keystone Printing Office,” and the paper was last printed in a building, which is still located on North Continental Drive in Rockton.

The building is a block back from Route 322 as it passes through the village (former Snow Shoe/Packersville Turnpike).

The Clearfield County Historical Society has many of the editions bound and available to peruse at their Alexander Research Library.

They date from the 1930’s through the war years. Articles regularly covered news from the surrounding towns and localities, school news, poetry, scripture verses and advertisements from businesses.

These old periodicals give a fascinating glimpse of life in and around Union and Brady Townships.