JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Regular firearms deer season began on Saturday, December 27, with hunters across Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango Counties reporting successes while local deer processors spoke of the large quantities of deer they were processing. (Regina Snyder with her blood spots from her first deer. Photo submitted by Regina Snyder.) For Kayla Burke, of Knox, hunting season […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-hunters-find-success-during-first-days-of-season-processors-swamped/