Lawrence Township
- Police reported a PICS violation occurred Sept. 15 at Rural King, Clearfield. According to police, information was received from state police after a 32-year-old Clearfield man attempted to purchase a firearm. It was found he allegedly attempted to purchase a handgun at the store while having an active warrant through Lawrence Township police. Charges were filed accordingly through the district court.
- Police reported a firearms violation Dec. 1 in Glen Richey. According to police, the department was contacted by members of the U.S. Marshals regarding a 27-year-old male. Following an unrelated search warrant, it was found he was allegedly in possession of a firearm. It was subsequently seized and the male was transported to county jail.